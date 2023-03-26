Sign up
Photo 1099
magnolia......
My small magnolia tree starting starting to bloom.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
3
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th March 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
magnolia
Monica
So cute - It looks as if it's wearing a shawl
March 26th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Looking like it is about to burst open a lovely colour and capture.
March 26th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
What a fabulous closeup. Just such wonderful trees.
March 26th, 2023
