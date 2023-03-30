Sign up
Photo 1099
Snowdrops still flowering....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
4
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th March 2023 12:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cropped
garden
snowdrops
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely.
March 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I so rarely see them fully open.
March 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and detail.
March 30th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
So beautiful with their little green spots. Great job of getting the inside of the flower. They usually hang down in a way that makes that difficult to do.
March 30th, 2023
