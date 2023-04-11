Sign up
Photo 1099
Pink swirl...........
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
9
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4261
photos
281
followers
140
following
301% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th April 2023 9:49pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
pink
,
swirl
FBailey
ace
Oh this is so pretty!
April 10th, 2023
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Very cool
April 10th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful effect! This adds another dimension to your trademark softness, Jo! Fav
April 10th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
April 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely edit!
April 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous colors and effect.
April 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the swirls.
April 10th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely colors and nicely swirled
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
April 10th, 2023
