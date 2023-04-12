Sign up
Photo 1100
Abstract....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Tags
abstract
wendy frost
ace
Great abstract with lovely colours and patterns
April 11th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
April 11th, 2023
