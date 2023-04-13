Previous
Next
kaleidoscope.... by ziggy77
Photo 1101

kaleidoscope....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Pretty abstract! I love kaleidoscopes!
April 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful on black - lovely abstract
April 13th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise