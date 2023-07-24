Sign up
Previous
Photo 1121
six spotted Burnet daytime moth.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sunshine
,
moth
,
six-spotted-burnet-moth
Joanne Diochon
ace
Very cool ! I think I saw one of these once in my garden. It was hard to believe it was real. Looked to me like some child's idea of a bug, in a drawing they were making.
July 24th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@gardencat
They are a treat to see.
July 24th, 2023
