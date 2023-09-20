Previous
Kept its' Promise........ by ziggy77
Kept its' Promise........

Today is our 54th Wedding Anniversary,What a perfect start to our Special Day. I was so pleased to see it still standing after the heavy rain and winds through the night and this morning.
~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Elisa Smith ace
Congratulations on your anniversary. Beautiful sunflower. I would have been worried with heavy rain as well.
September 20th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Happy anniversary! 54 years, so special!
September 20th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
It’s smiling at you on your special day. Happy Anniversary.
September 20th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. The perfect flower for your special day. Happy Anniversary!
September 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! and pleased the stormy weather has not damaged it ! A very Happy Anniversary!
September 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot Jo and Happy Anniversary to you both
September 20th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Congratulations…. I’m glad it survived wind and rain for you.
September 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Happy anniversary and lovely capture!
September 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful anniversary gift-happy anniversary
September 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely capture.
September 20th, 2023  
