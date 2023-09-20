Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
Kept its' Promise........
Today is our 54th Wedding Anniversary,What a perfect start to our Special Day. I was so pleased to see it still standing after the heavy rain and winds through the night and this morning.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
10
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4372
photos
277
followers
166
following
307% complete
View this month »
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
Latest from all albums
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
1122
1123
Photo Details
Views
37
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th September 2023 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rainy
,
wet
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
sooc
,
windy
,
54thwa
Elisa Smith
ace
Congratulations on your anniversary. Beautiful sunflower. I would have been worried with heavy rain as well.
September 20th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Happy anniversary! 54 years, so special!
September 20th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
It’s smiling at you on your special day. Happy Anniversary.
September 20th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. The perfect flower for your special day. Happy Anniversary!
September 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! and pleased the stormy weather has not damaged it ! A very Happy Anniversary!
September 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot Jo and Happy Anniversary to you both
September 20th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Congratulations…. I’m glad it survived wind and rain for you.
September 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Happy anniversary and lovely capture!
September 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful anniversary gift-happy anniversary
September 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely capture.
September 20th, 2023
