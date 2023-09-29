Sign up
Photo 1124
Dianthus
Multiple exposure (3 shots in-camera-shots).
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Mystical and moody - the multi exposure has worked so well ! fav
September 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love the contrast of the soft feeling the multiple exposures bring to the flower to its bold color- red!
September 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done. It's beautiful!
September 29th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my. Beautiful.
September 29th, 2023
