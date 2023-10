Sunflower petal (abstract)......

Little late posting today and the internet was down. Hope to catch up soon. would you believe that the Sunflower I posted approx 19th/20th September is still standing. others were dashed to the ground with broken stems, in several places, which because of the bad weather I have left across the garden or propped by the garden wall, several of them have started to flower, albeit nowhere near the normal size. but glad I didn't pull them out.