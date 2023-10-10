Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1127
Sunflower trio...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. in-camera double exposure-sooc
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4395
photos
278
followers
167
following
308% complete
View this month »
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
Latest from all albums
2587
2588
1124
2589
2590
1125
1126
1127
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th October 2023 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
,
sooc
,
in-camera-dbl-exp
Lou Ann
ace
Oh Jo how lovely!
October 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very well done!
October 10th, 2023
Brian
ace
I love this
October 10th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love these....curly petals 💛
October 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close