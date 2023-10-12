Sign up
Previous
Photo 1125
Sunflower profile.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th October 2023 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
,
sooc
,
no-postprocessing
,
in-camer-dble-exp
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
It seems to be floating, beautifully captured.
October 12th, 2023
