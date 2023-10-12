Previous
Sunflower profile......... by ziggy77
Photo 1125

Sunflower profile.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
October 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
It seems to be floating, beautifully captured.
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise