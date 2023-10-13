Sign up
Previous
Photo 1126
Through the leaves.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
garden
,
butterfly
,
red-admiral
,
crop-only
winghong_ho
Sharply taken, wonderful capture.
October 13th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful with that shallow DOF and lovely butterfly.
October 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful colors
October 13th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh this is wonderful. Love the leaves/bokeh.
October 13th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 13th, 2023
