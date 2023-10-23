Previous
Chinking .............#2 by ziggy77
Photo 1126

Chinking .............#2

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

Mags ace
Love the pastel tones!
October 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful creations
October 23rd, 2023  
