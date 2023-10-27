Previous
Fir Tree in parts..... by ziggy77
Photo 1125

Fir Tree in parts.....

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
308% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool!
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise