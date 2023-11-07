Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
In my Garden..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4424
photos
285
followers
179
following
308% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th November 2023 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
chrysanthemums
,
in-my-garden
