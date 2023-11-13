Sign up
Previous
Photo 1129
Chrysanthemums in the garden.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc. in camera multi exposure
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
5
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4433
photos
285
followers
158
following
309% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Comments
5
#2
NIKON D7100
View Info
View All
Public
View
sooc
,
chrysanthemums
,
in-the-garden
,
multi-in-camera-exposure
Lesley
ace
Very pretty
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
they are gorgeous, beautiful capture and colour.
November 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well done. Great shot.
November 13th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely flowers and wonderful editing.
November 13th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Nicely done.
November 13th, 2023
