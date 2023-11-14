Sign up
Previous
Photo 1130
Allsorts.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
6
6
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
6
#2
Taken
14th November 2023 12:18pm
,
blue
,
pink
,
sinetti
John Falconer
ace
Great processing.
November 14th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely colors and editing of the image.
November 14th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic. Beauty
November 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely faded look and great edit ! fav
November 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully edited and fabulous colours.
November 14th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful. I may actually like this one better on white.
November 14th, 2023
