Previous
Photo 1130
Chrysanthemums and raindrops..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
26
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th November 2023 2:10pm
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
chrysanthemums
,
rain-drops
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
November 18th, 2023
Dave
ace
Nice
November 18th, 2023
Heather
ace
Beautiful! Love the soft movement of the pink petals dotted with raindrops! And really stunning on black! Fav
November 18th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very pretty, delicate and beautiful
November 18th, 2023
