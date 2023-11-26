Sign up
Previous
Photo 1131
Hidden ........
Does anyone else see what I see. two images layered one flipped horizontal.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
face
,
flower
,
hidden
Mags
ace
Dreamy, magical capture!
November 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely edit. Now I see it!
November 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
It's beautifully done, wonderful colours.
November 26th, 2023
