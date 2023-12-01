Previous
ICM leaves....... by ziggy77
Photo 1133

ICM leaves.......

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely work of art!
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise