Previous
Photo 1134
Bubble on a flower selfie.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4459
photos
286
followers
166
following
Views
25
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th December 2023 10:45am
Tags
conservatory
,
garden
,
sooc
,
selfie
,
chrysanthemums
,
soap-bubble
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How gorgeous ! - so perfect- fav
December 5th, 2023
Beverley
ace
How clever very lovely
December 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely beautiful
December 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, what a lovely idea.
December 5th, 2023
