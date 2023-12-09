Previous
ICM view towards the mountain..... by ziggy77
Photo 1133

ICM view towards the mountain.....

ICM looking towards the mountain on a very wet chilly day - put through filter in Bfunky.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise