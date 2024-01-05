Sign up
Photo 1135
Holly berries..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
bokeh
berries
holly
sooc
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice closeup
January 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture with the red berries and bokeh!
January 6th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot.
January 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - the birds have had a feast this winter! fav
January 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely pop of red on a winters day
January 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful bokeh and a spot of color
January 6th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely detail and bokeh.
January 6th, 2024
