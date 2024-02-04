Sign up
Previous
Photo 1140
From the garden tonight...........
Light fading fast but loved the tones in the sky. Tea cooking so just a quick shot.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4505
photos
281
followers
168
following
10
1
#2
NIKON D7100
4th February 2024 5:37pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
sooc
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning sky!
February 4th, 2024
