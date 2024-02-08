Previous
ICM ......... by ziggy77
ICM .........

Clump of trees lit-up by headlights last night. Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana ace
Beautiful tones.
February 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
February 8th, 2024  
