Photo 1142
ICM .........
Clump of trees lit-up by headlights last night. Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th February 2024 7:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sooc
,
icm
,
slow-shutter
,
bottom-of-garden
,
trees-headlights
Diana
ace
Beautiful tones.
February 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
February 8th, 2024
