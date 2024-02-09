Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1140
Flowers ......
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4510
photos
282
followers
168
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Latest from all albums
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lensbaby
,
converted-to-bw
Mags
ace
Print it and frame it! =)
February 9th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
Dreaming in b&w
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close