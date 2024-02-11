Sign up
Previous
Photo 1139
Jarred emotions..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
1139
1139
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th February 2024 4:51pm
Tags
crop-only
Milanie
ace
Nice on black - clever caption.
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
So creative! Love the title.
February 11th, 2024
Denise Norden
Love it
February 11th, 2024
