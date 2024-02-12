Sign up
Photo 1141
Two hearts ...... one love.......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th February 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cropped
,
frozen-hearts
Diana
ace
So perfect ❤
February 12th, 2024
Olwynne
Ah that's romantic
February 12th, 2024
