Previous
Photo 1139
Tulips and Muscari (grape hyacinth).......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
tulips
garden
sooc
muscari-grape-hyacinth
Lesley
ace
Very beautiful composition
March 3rd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh your garden must be amazing. Your sooc photos are so lovely. I love the water drops on the tulip.
March 3rd, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful.
March 3rd, 2024
