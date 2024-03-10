Sign up
Previous
Photo 1138
Tulips...........
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
4
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4529
photos
283
followers
171
following
311% complete
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th March 2024 4:11pm
Tags
~tulips
Mags
ace
Just a bit of swirl and it's a pretty work of art!
March 10th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
Very nice!
March 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nicely done ! fav
March 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Simply beautiful….
March 10th, 2024
