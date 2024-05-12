Sign up
Singed Dandies.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
12th May 2024
12th May 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
dandelion
,
sooc
Lou Ann
ace
How fabulous! Sooc!
May 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful textures and tones!
May 12th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Interesting image.
May 12th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice
May 12th, 2024
