Previous
Senetti and daisies~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1162

Senetti and daisies~~~~~

In camera dble exposure. Slightly upped exposure.

Senetti and daisies.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
June 22nd, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done
June 22nd, 2024  
Wendy ace
🤍
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise