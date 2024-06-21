Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1162
Senetti and daisies~~~~~
In camera dble exposure. Slightly upped exposure.
Senetti and daisies.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4638
photos
284
followers
166
following
318% complete
View this month »
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
Latest from all albums
1161
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
1162
2789
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th June 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
upped-exposure-slightly
,
in-camer-dbl.exp
,
senettindaisies
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful.
June 22nd, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done
June 22nd, 2024
Wendy
ace
🤍
June 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close