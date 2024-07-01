Sign up
Photo 1163
Raindrops on daisy~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4646
photos
285
followers
169
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
1163
1164
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Brian
ace
Fantastic focus on the water droplets on the petals. Love the bokeh. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
July 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty - fav
July 2nd, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
