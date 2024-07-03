Sign up
Osteospermum ~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
3rd July 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd July 2024 10:41am
sooc
Mags
ace
Perfection!
July 3rd, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done!
July 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
I love these flowers in any colour, but these yellow ones are particularly pretty
July 3rd, 2024
