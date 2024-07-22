Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
DSC_0927mosaic
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4661
photos
292
followers
177
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2809
1164
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bobby McGlade
Super shot. Colours blend beautifully.
July 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this looks, so beautifully processed Jo!
July 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love how you design the mosaic
July 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You know that I love your mosaic images and this is a real beaty - love the lovely gentle blend of the colours - beautiful ! fav
July 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close