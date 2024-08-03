Sign up
Previous
Photo 1163
Flowers in motion~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4666
photos
290
followers
177
following
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
1163
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
motion
,
flowers
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous, they look like butterflies
August 3rd, 2024
