Previous
Outer petals~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1165

Outer petals~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
August 7th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely and soft.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful soft tones.
August 7th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful image.
August 7th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Fantastic shot. Easy fav.
August 7th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Exquisite
August 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the softness
August 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise