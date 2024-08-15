Sign up
Previous
Photo 1167
Softly
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight brighten only
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4684
photos
289
followers
178
following
319% complete
View this month »
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Latest from all albums
2826
1164
1165
2827
1166
2828
1167
2829
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
african-daisy
,
slight-brighten-only
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful soft light
August 15th, 2024
