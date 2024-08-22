Previous
Daisy duo ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ by ziggy77
Photo 1168

Daisy duo ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪ ♪

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Slight brighten only.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
The flower glows from the inside. Gorgeous
August 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful light!
August 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise