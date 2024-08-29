Previous
Abstracted~~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1170

Abstracted~~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous abstract and Love the pastel colours!
August 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so delicate and beautiful ! fav
August 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oooh I love the texture
August 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love it!
August 29th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful abstract image.
August 29th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely abstract and pastel colors.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise