Previous
Photo 1170
Abstracted~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
6
5
~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th August 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstracted~~~~~~
Islandgirl

Gorgeous abstract and Love the pastel colours!
August 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd

Ooh so delicate and beautiful ! fav
August 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski

Oooh I love the texture
August 29th, 2024
Mags

Love it!
August 29th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful abstract image.
August 29th, 2024
Bucktree

Lovely abstract and pastel colors.
August 29th, 2024
