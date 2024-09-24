Previous
Droplets on a flower~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1170

Droplets on a flower~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning colour and droplets.
September 24th, 2024  
Wendy ace
she is a beauty :-)
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
So very lovely!
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise