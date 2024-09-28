Sign up
Previous
Photo 1170
Impressionist~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
2
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4726
photos
290
followers
185
following
320% complete
View this month »
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
Latest from all albums
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
1170
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautiful, Jo!
September 28th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Gorgeous!!
September 28th, 2024
