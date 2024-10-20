Previous
African daisy watercolour~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1170

African daisy watercolour~~~~

Thank you all for your best wishes. Antibiotics taking their time.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Fab-u-lous ! A beautiful capture and painterly edit ! fav
October 20th, 2024  
Delightful image
October 20th, 2024  
wonderful effect and colours.
October 20th, 2024  
