Previous
Photo 1172
ICM garden flowers~~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th November 2024 10:18am
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
chrysanthemums
Bucktree
ace
The ICM made a lovely abstract.
November 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
Nice ICM! Colors pop against black!
November 14th, 2024
Jo
ace
Beautiful ICM Jo
November 14th, 2024
