At the waters edge~~~~~~ by ziggy77
At the waters edge~~~~~~

Sorry a little behind. My brother is staying with us at present he was only supposed to have been for a week whilst his small flat was being refurbished. We drove him home last Sunday, a good two hours away there were several diversion caused by storm Bert and when we finally got him home, the contractors had not finished the kitchen end of his flat, sockets hanging off the walls no, no sink or water taps fitted so lucky we drove him home or he would have been in a bit of a mess. So he still at our place probably another week.
~*~ Jo ~*~

