"I don't believe it."~~~~~~

In my garden today. It is feeling rather cold and dap. Just the one at the moment, but still a lovely surprise.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Beverley
I adore these flowers… soo pretty.
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely ! - brave little flower blooming so early !
December 20th, 2024  
KV
Beautiful.
December 20th, 2024  
