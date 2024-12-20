Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1175
"I don't believe it."~~~~~~
In my garden today. It is feeling rather cold and dap. Just the one at the moment, but still a lovely surprise.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4775
photos
287
followers
171
following
321% complete
View this month »
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
Latest from all albums
2908
689
2909
2910
1173
1174
1175
2911
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th December 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
snowdrop
Beverley
ace
I adore these flowers… soo pretty.
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely ! - brave little flower blooming so early !
December 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful.
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close