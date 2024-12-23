Sign up
Previous
Photo 1176
Christmas decoration~~~~~~~
Wishing you all a happy Christmas.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
5
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4777
photos
287
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
christmas
,
decoration
gloria jones
ace
Love this!
December 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
So stunning Jo!
December 23rd, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Beautiful. Happy Christmas to you too.
December 23rd, 2024
Jo
ace
Great editing. Love it
December 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
That's just a very lovely work of art!
December 23rd, 2024
