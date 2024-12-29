Previous
Anenomes~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 1176

Anenomes~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful. I love the colors.
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Soooo beautiful I adore the colours and feeling of movement…
love it!
December 29th, 2024  
Jo ace
Just beautiful Jo
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So pretty.
December 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
How beautiful! It would make nice wallpaper in a repeating pattern for my guest room. =)
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
So lovely!
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely image.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact