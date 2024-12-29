Sign up
Anenomes~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
#2
Tags
anenomes
,
watercolour-bf
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful. I love the colors.
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful I adore the colours and feeling of movement…
love it!
December 29th, 2024
Jo
ace
Just beautiful Jo
December 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
December 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
How beautiful! It would make nice wallpaper in a repeating pattern for my guest room. =)
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
So lovely!
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely image.
December 29th, 2024
love it!