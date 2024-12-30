Sign up
Previous
Photo 1176
Great Tit~~~~~
Lovely to see the buds on the magnolia tree,
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
3
2
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4780
photos
287
followers
171
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th December 2024 1:53pm
Tags
sooc
,
breezy
,
great-tit
Jo
ace
Beautifully captured
December 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely!
December 30th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Great shot. Only one thing better than a tit, two tits. I should have been a comedian. ;-)
December 30th, 2024
