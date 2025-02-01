Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1179
The gnarled trunk~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4791
photos
289
followers
171
following
323% complete
View this month »
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
Latest from all albums
2918
2919
2920
1178
2921
2922
2923
1179
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st January 2025 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gnarled-tree
Mags
ace
Wonderful edit!
February 1st, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool edit.I often see interesting gnarled tree trunks etc but find it hard to photograph them in a way that makes them as interesting on the page as they look in life and I think you have done a good job with this.
February 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close